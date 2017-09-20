Share this article

Schumer pushes farm safety in Wyoming County

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer traveled to North Java in Wyoming County on Wednesday to announce his push for federal funding for farm safety programs.

President Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposed a 40 percent cut in funding for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Schumer said that could mean less money for the Northeast Center for Occupational Safety and Health for Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, which serves farms in Upstate New York.

Protecting that funding is important so that the National Rollover Protection System Rebate Program – which retrofits tractors to make them less prone to accidents – can continue, Schumer said.

“Keeping family farmers and farm workers who operate dangerous machinery safe should be a priority for us all," said Schumer a New York Democrat. "That is why I am urging my colleagues in Congress to reverse these harmful proposed cuts and restore funding for critical farm safety programs and research.”

