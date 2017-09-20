Anglers to be asked for input on trout fishing

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is casting about for ways to improve trout fishing across the Buffalo Niagara region and hopes for insights from local anglers.

DEC fisheries officials will ask anglers for feedback about the state's management of the trout fishery.

The DEC will provide an overview about how the state manages its trout streams and review findings of the 2015 statewide study on the issue at pair of public meetings next month.

The meetings are scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive in Depew and on Oct. 5 at the DEC's Region 9 sub-office at 182 E. Union St. in Allegany.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a 30-minute presentation starting at 7 p.m.