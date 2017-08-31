DEERING, William Shawn "Bill"

46, passed away on July 31, 2017, at home with loved ones, in North Tonawanda, NY. He was born on April 3, 1971 in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of Charles and Arlene Deering, and the late Marybeth (Dirks) Deering. Bill graduated from Starpoint High School, Class of 1989. Following graduation, he had opened a landscaping company, Pro Care Property Maintenance. Bill was a generous hard worker who would give the shirt off his back. ln addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sandra (Cassenti) Deering; two step-children, Robert Micoli and Elizabeth (Ralph) Fuller. William was the brother of Jeffery (Nicole) Deering, Patrick (Ann) Deering and Matthew (Sheena) Deering. Also survived by two cousins Debbie and Robert Deering; three step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and several loved ones. A memorial service will be held on September 10th at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxton St., Lockport, NY 14094.