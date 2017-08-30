Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels celebrating its 40th anniversary

Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels will begin celebrating its 40th anniversary in September by posting 200 lawn signs in the yards of volunteers and staff across the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda area.

Executive Director Dan Wiles said since 1977 the organization has increased its client list from four routes to 18 routes, and it served 90,000 meals in 2016.

"And these are good, quality meals," said Wiles of the service, which is independent of Erie County's meals on wheels program. About 180 volunteers deliver meals to self-defined "neighbors in need" and socialize with elderly or disabled clients.

Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels is funded by clients, who pay 85 percent of the costs, along with fundraising, Wiles said.

A 40th anniversary dinner is scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Banchetti's in Amherst. Tickets are $50 per person.