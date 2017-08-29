High School Extra: Finley's goals lead NT girls to win in opener

Isabella Finley, a sophomore center-forward, scored her second goal of the game midway through the second half and it gave North Tonawanda a 2-1 victory at Lockport in a Niagara Frontier League girls soccer opener Tuesday.

Finley, who had 12 goals as a freshman last season, gave the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead when she scored in the 19th minute. However, Sherri-Lynn Kowal tied it for the Lions six minutes into the second half. Eighth-grader Kylie Miranto, playing in her first varsity game, assisted on Finley's first goal. Alyssa Kissel assisted on the second.

It was NT's third straight win over Lockport after the teams split their games in 2015. Lumberjacks goalkeeper Erin Sammarco was called on for three saves.

"Lockport's goalie," Hannah Mullan, "was fantastic," said Hannah Crouch, North Tonawanda's coach. "Great way to start the season, especially for a young team," Crouch added. Her team has only two seniors and four juniors on the roster; the other 10 are sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. The Lumberjacks were 11-6 in 2016, Crouch's first season.

North boys still unscored on

Williamsville North, runner-up to Clarence last season in ECIC I, is off to a roaring start this season. The Spartans ran their record to 3-0 Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Lancaster in their division opener.

Seniors Blake Ferrell and Justin Bonetto had the goals for coach Dave LaMastra's team. Junior Joseph Looney and sophomore David LaMastra had the assists.

North has yet to be scored on this season and has rung up 13 goals. The Spartans will face West Seneca West on

Friday and the first of the two showdowns with Clarence will be next Tuesday at the Red Devils' home pitch.