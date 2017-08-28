Letter: County needs to sever ties with Ellicott Development

County needs to sever ties with Ellicott Development

The Erie County Department of Social Services works to serve the most vulnerable members of our community, from children in need to the elderly, people experiencing homelessness or poverty, people suffering from mental illness and many other folks in need of assistance in one form or another. The department serves people across the City of Buffalo and in every corner of Erie County. It works for all community members in need, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation or any other identifying characteristic.

It is a shame that the county continues to rent 478 Main St. from Ellicott Development to house the Department of Social Services. Carl Paladino has been openly disrespectful and hostile toward women and people of color, yet the county continues to lease this space from him using taxpayer dollars. Enough is enough, it’s time for the county to sever ties with Ellicott Development and stop using public dollars to pay Paladino.

Lara Sweeney

Colden