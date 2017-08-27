WEIGEL, Wallace D.

WEIGEL - Wallace D. Of East Aurora, passed away on August 13, 2017. Loving father of Brenda (Kevin) Ricotta and Gus (Crysta) Weigel. Beloved grandfather to Bella, Joseph, Michael and Clara. Devoted brother to the late Linda Davidson.

Longtime friend to Jo Ann Weigel and Colette Matthews. Owner of Crawford Agencies, Inc. providing the community with professional insurance services for 40 years. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Wallenwein Hotel, 641 Oakwood Avenue, East Aurora on Wednesday, August 30th from 4:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Buffalo Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com