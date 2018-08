MEADOWS, Inez Buckner "Bucket"

Age 106, passed away peacefully, August 24, 2017. Wife of the late Grover Meadows; mother of Carl (Masako) Buckner and the late Neota Buckner; grandmother of Neota Jones and Adrianne Musu (Jackie) Davis; and great-grandmother of Charles (Alesia) Jones and Raven Davis. Funeral Services and Interment will be held graveside on Friday, September 1, 2017, 11am at Ridge Lawn Cemetery, 595 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please assemble at front gate of cemetery. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home. www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com