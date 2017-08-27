KMIDOWSKI, Henry

KMIDOWSKI - Henry Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 23, 2017. Cherished and beloved husband of Lucy (nee Pendziwiatr) Kmidowski; loving father of Henry (Lori) and Eugene (Lori); dearest grandpa of Brian and Shelby; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral service immediately follows. Mr. Kmidowski was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhomes.com