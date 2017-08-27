Smiles at Leonard Oakes Steampunk Festival

Photo: 1 / 46

Area festival-goers are all smiles during the Steampunk Festival, a “Festival of Bizarre Proportions,” at the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery in Medina. This year the festival welcomed Hala and Lalo, a duo of Steampunk stilt walkers. The event featured a world of inventors, creators, live artists, authors, chefs, musicians, sideshow performers and fermentation artists and those who pour the fermentation art.