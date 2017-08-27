More Galleries
Open house: East Aurora contemporary
Susie Lenahan of MJ Peterson." alt="Tour 1000 Willardshire Road — a unique architectural residence set on a wooded 27 acres along Cazenovia Creek. The 6,450 square-foot home, built in 1972, is listed for $2.3 million and features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, pool and 3-car garage. Viewings by private appointment only: Susie Lenahan of MJ Peterson
Photo: 1 / 46
Friday, August 17, 2018
Area festival-goers are all smiles during the Steampunk Festival, a “Festival of Bizarre Proportions,” at the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery in Medina. This year the festival welcomed Hala and Lalo, a duo of Steampunk stilt walkers. The event featured a world of inventors, creators, live artists, authors, chefs, musicians, sideshow performers and fermentation artists and those who pour the fermentation art.
