Srikrishnan - Thamarapu It is with deep sadness that the family of Dr. Thamarapu Srikrishnan announces his passing on August 20, 2017, in Florida at the age of 74 years.Dr. Thamarapu Srikrishnan was born in Tirupati, India on August 2, 1943. He grew up in Chennai (Madras), India. He graduated from Madras University in 1970 with a PhD in physics. Dr. Srikrishnan was a cancer research scientist at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute for nearly 40 years. He published over 100 papers; many of these involved fundamental insights into cancer research and molecular structure.He was married to Dr. Mythili Srikrishnan who passed away in 2012 and was his companion for over 40 years. They lived in Bern and Zurich, Switzerland before settling in Buffalo, NY. Dr. Mythili Srikrishnan was a respected physician who practiced medicine at several hospitals in Buffalo for over 40 years. Dr. Srikrishnan was a man of deep religious faith. He and Mythili were an integral part of the Hindu and Indian community in Buffalo. He played an indispensable role in establishing the Hindu temple and cultural society in Buffalo. He had a deep interest in Indian philosophy and culture. Dr. Srikrishnan had a large, vibrant extended family throughout the United States and India. Many members of his family were regular visitors to his home in Williamsville. He also hosted many priests, artists, musicians, and other cultural figures. Recently, he retired and moved to Orlando, Florida to begin a new chapter in his life and to be near several of his friends from Buffalo. He is survived by his mother, Thamarapu Chellammal; his brother, Thamarapu Sridhar; his two sons, Ananth and Bharath; his three grandchildren, Vilas, Emil, and Magne; and a large extended family.