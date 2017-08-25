Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 25, 2017

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite line from cartoonist Walt Kelly, creator of Pogo and born on this date in 1913, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

. . .

STYLIN’ – Models, designers, artists, dancers and vendors will join for a reception and Fashion Industry Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today as the Art of Fashion Exhibit opens in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets for the opening are $10. The exhibit, which includes fashion illustrations, original designs and wearable art, continues through Oct. 8. For more information, visit thenacc.org.

. . .

MIDEAST DELIGHTS – The culture and heritage of Egypt and nearby countries will be celebrated today through Sunday at the ninth annual Egyptian Festival at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, 350 Wheatfield St. at Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be family activities and games, a kids corner, church tours, homemade Middle Eastern food, desserts, Egyptian art and gifts. For more information, visit stmarystmoses.com.

. . .

SO LONG, SUMMER – The Buffalo Niagara Concert Band of American Legion Post 1041 will perform in a Final Salute to Summer and Honor Our Military program from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Glen Park by the Noll Nature Center in Williamsville. Admission is free.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – St. Katharine Drexel Church hosts a rummage sale and chicken barbecue Saturday in the Parish Hall, 122 Schiller St. The rummage sale, presented by the WNY Festival Chorus, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The barbecue from 3 to 6:30 p.m. features DeeDee’s Famous Southern Chicken with ice cream sundaes for dessert. Dinners are $10.

Cleveland Heights Church, 4774 Union Road, Cheektowaga, will hold a chicken barbecue featuring Joe’s Barbecue from noon Sunday until sold out. Dinners are $10, take-out only.

. . .

HELPING KIDS – The ninth annual fundraiser for St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy Kids of the Kingdom Summer Program will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mickey Rats/Captain Kidds, 8934 Lakeshore Road, Angola. Tickets are $25 and include draft beer, hot dogs and a buffet dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

Gary Syracuse and Dolly Dee will provide music along with special guests. Frontier Skydivers will perform. Auctions will feature Bills and Sabres memorabilia. For information and tickets, call Gino Grasso at 830-1413.

. . .

LAWN FETE – Holy Family Parish in Albion will hold its annual lawn fete from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Grounds, 428 W. State St., Albion. Gas cards and a 50-inch smart TV are among the auction and raffle prizes. Food offerings include Italian sausage, goulash, pasta fagioli, hot dogs, burgers and fried dough.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sean Heim, Meredith Patricia Van Horn, Lisa Donhauser, Kerry Fredrich, Bobby Meacham, Sheila Rosenthal, Rosalie Rosenband, Keri Callocchia, Jessie Fisher, Dan Brown, Dan Gaughan, Richard Dombkowski, Catherine Wright, John D. Conley, Alex Schultz, Pat Bukaty, Arlene Knetsch, Brendan Mattingly, Sister Mary Angelica Bielski, Megan Beres, Bob Brennan, Jack Polowy, Tony “The Barber” Scaccia, Marcia Mercuri, Karen Hart, Karen Sommer, Patty Keppler, Sister Patricia Burkard, Courtney Hawley, Mimi Liberatore, Dolores McKenzie, Ava Stauffiger, Erin Weber, Emily Weber, Marjorie Gritman, Mary Rozmus and Michael Wegner.

AND SATURDAY – Kathy Dickey, Jamey Persinger, Ken Meier, Ashley Hassett, Dolores Camizzi, Carol Snider, Melissa Geschwind, David Prisaznuk, Cary McCabe, Robert Magin, Sue Brignon, Ric Gattuso, Stacey Hageman, Pat McCall, Tom Penziner, Darrell Day, Glenn Reed, Bonnie Mulawka, Scott Warner and Sunny Noworyta.

AND SUNDAY – Margaret Coghlan, Zoe Zimmer, Alex Godzich, Kathy Hochul, Samuel Radford Jr., Karen Stanley Fleming, Steve Cichon, Lydia Dominick, Ryan Halt, Brooke Benkovich, Leon Lewek, Sarah Bourdette, Jessica Safe, Jennifer Maziarz, Mark Koehler, Ron Epstein, Mary Bauer, Bryan Kamuda, Leroy Rockwood, Steve Vulcheff, Mary Jane Short, Tony Rambino, Brady Cunningham, Rosemarie Janik, Colin Clancy, Tim Clancy, Bob Hill, Edward Kenneth Roop, Dale Ruhl and Bobby Piotrowicz.

