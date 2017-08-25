Quick hits: Bisons 2, Rochester 1, 11 innings

Michael Saunders scored on a short fly ball to right field and the Buffalo Bisons defense held on for a 2-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings in 11 innings at Frontier Field Friday night.

With the score tied, 1-1, Saunders and Gregorio Petit led off the 11th with back-to-back singles. Roemon Fields had a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners over, but Rochester decided to intentionally walk Danny Jansen.

With the bases loaded, Dwight Smith Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to right field. It was short, but Saunders beat the throw home to give the Herd the lead.

Leonel Campos closed out the win getting a line out, pop out, and strike out, to pick up his third win of the season. Campos is 3-0 out of the bullpen with eight saves.

Taking a lead: The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the third when Michael Saunders doubled home Jon Berti. Christian Lopes attempted to score from first, but the relay from right field got to home plate in time to get him.

Tie game: Levi Michael hit his first home run of the season for Rochester to lead off the sixth inning. It was just the second hit allowed by Bisons starter Luis Santos.

On Santos: The 26-year-old righty pitched a quality start, giving up the one run on five hits through seven innings of work. He issued no walks and struck out seven. He is still searching for his first win since July 7, a 5-0 win at Pawtucket. Since then, Santos has five losses and three no-decisions.

Still no runs allowed: Carlos Ramirez has yet to allow a run in 12 innings pitched during his tenure in Buffalo. Of the total 42 batters that he has faced, Ramirez has allowed just five hits and two walks. In Friday’s game, he pitched two innings, giving up two hits and one walk with two strike outs.

Stealing bases: Fields came in to pinch run for Rowdy Tellez in the ninth and promptly got to work, stealing second base. It was his 39th stolen base of the year, tying Dave Roberts who stole 39 bases in both the 1999 and 2000 seasons. It’s the second-best single-season mark in the Bisons modern era. That mark was set by Tony Womack who stole 41 in 1994.

Finding wins: The Bisons are now 5-10 against Rochester this season. The Herd improved to 5-4 in extra-inning games. They have won 15 of their last 22 games on the road, this after a stretch of stretch of losing 26 of 39 on the road.

Roster moves: The Toronto Blue Jays announced right-handed pitcher Nick Tepesch was reinstated from the paternity list and optioned to Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher John Stilson was placed on the Bisons’ disabled list.

Up next: The series in Rochester continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday with lefty Brett Oberholtzer scheduled to start against lefty David Hurlbut. The series, and road trip, concludes at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Joe Biagini was the scheduled starter for the Bisons, but he was reportedly back in Rogers Centre, throwing a side session for the Blue Jays.

The Bisons return to Coca-Cola Field for their homestand of the season on Monday, hosting the Pawtucket Red Sox for four games. The teams play at 7:05 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with a special 30th anniversary of the downtown ballpark scheduled for Wednesday with Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday.

The team has not released its probable starting rotation for the homestand.