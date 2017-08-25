Letter: Morton mailer does not inspire voter confidence

Morton mailer does not inspire voter confidence

Just received the Republican-sponsored mailer for Ted Morton.

I have had personal experience in asking Morton’s help to enhance public safety, a simple issue that a caring county legislator could have taken care of quickly. Instead I got promise after promise but no results over a period of at least two years.

Now he sends out a mailer espousing saving American jobs. If he exercises the same effort that he did for my simple request you have a long wait to see results, if ever.

Michael Rusinek

Lancaster