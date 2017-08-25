Extra police patrols, after Columbus statue vandalized with red paint

Buffalo's statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized with red paint overnight on Thursday -- leading Buffalo Police to set up additional patrols in the area.

Red paint was sprayed or poured over parts of the statue, with most on the base of the monument, a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department said Friday.

Police said the vandalism was discovered Friday morning, though they were unable to pin down exactly when the damage was done.

The city's anti-graffiti team was dispatched and was in the process of removing the paint from the statue in Columbus Park.

It's not the first time the statue has been disturbed.

In September 2015, the Columbus monument was defaced with a red, spray-painted message with the words "rape" and "genocide."

This week, an online petition calling for the removal of the statue was revived on social media, garnering more than 1,000 signatures by Friday.

Buffalo Police are seeking the individuals responsible for the new vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIP-CALL line: 847-2255.