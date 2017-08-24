OSBORNE, Betty A. (Bloomquist)

Of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Robert J.; dear mother of Susan (Neil) Schueler, Janet (Pete) Bullock, Karen (John) McCoy, Joan (Robert) Kopra, Bonnie (Mark) Schwab, Brenda (Joseph) Lipinoga and David (Susie) Osborne; sister of Audry (late Ed) Edwards and the late Jean (late Ed) Berg, Robert (Shirley) Bloomquist, Gerald (Marie) Bloomquist, Prudence (Paul) Walker and Elaine (late Donald) Rossel; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 2-4:00 & 6-8:00PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 (Please Assemble At Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church and school. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery.