KOZIOL, Kathy (McKenna)

Of Tucson, Arizona, left us on June 22, 2017 to go make heaven safer. Formerly of Lackawanna, NY she was preceded to heaven by her parents Arthur and Florence and her brother George McKenna. She is the cherished sister of Marlene (Samuel) Sabino, Arthur and Kevin McKenna, aunt and godmother to Michael McKenna of Australia, cousin to many and godmother to many family members and friends. Kathy attended both public and private local schools in the Buffalo area and initially began a career in Information Technology before her marriage to Tom Koziol. The couple made their way to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona to complete Tom's military tour, returned to Buffalo, and Kathy continued in IT, working for TOPS Markets, as they made their home in West Seneca. Returning once again to Tucson, Kathy received a Master's Degree from the University of Arizona and had a long and notable career working as a Case Manager/Supervisor for the Division of Developmental Disabilities. Kathy was known for her resistance to the status quo when fighting for the rights of her disabled clients, was a premier advocate for both her clients and her colleagues in her department, and often risked her own livelihood to "get it right". During her lifetime she individually volunteered her time to families and persons in need and not to any one organization. Kathy loved her family, dogs, and all things Buffalo (Go Bills). During her retirement she sustained her love of gardening and cooking that she developed during her lifetime. Please join her family in celebrating Kathy's life at a memorial to be held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14218, www.buffalo

gardens.com/pages/directions with a lunch-in to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kathy's favorite charities St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html or the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention afsp.org/our-work/