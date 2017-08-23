Shots fired during daytime robbery near Buffalo-Cheektowaga border

A masked man fired several shots during a robbery Tuesday afternoon near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, according to a Buffalo police report.

A woman told police she and another person were approached by the gun-toting robber as they got out of a vehicle on the first block Stewart Avenue, just north of Walden Avenue, at about 2:15 p.m., according to the report.

The robber emerged from the driveway of a home on the east side of the street and fired "multiple rounds," the report said. The report did not specifically indicate whether or not anyone was hit by gunfire or what was taken in the robbery. There also was no description of the assailant.