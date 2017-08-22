Niagara Falls man imprisoned for role in robbery, beating

Brandon L. Swafford of Niagara Falls, who was sentenced last month to six years in prison for drug possession, was ordered Tuesday to serve an additional one to three years for violating probation in a 2014 robbery and assault case.

Swafford, 32, received the additional sentence from Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. He committed the drug offense while on probation in connection with an attack by three men on a victim who was planning to buy marijuana at a house on 20th Street in the Falls.

The man was stabbed and hit in the head with a bottle, according to a report presented during Swafford's original sentencing in June 2015. The report said a gun was thrown to Swafford and he pointed it at the victim.