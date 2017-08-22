LACHUT, Inez V. (Sgranfetto)

LACHUT - Inez V.

(nee Sgranfetto)

August 19, 2017. Wife of the late John Lachut Jr; mother of Judith (Joseph) Younkins, and the late Wayne and John Lachut III; Grandmother of Bradford and Steven Lachut, Christopher, Andrew, and Nicholas Younkins; Great- Grandmother of Eleanor Lachut; Sister of Gino (Anna) Sgranfetto; Mother-in- law of Janet Lachut. Relatives and friends may call at the Carlton A. Ullrich Funeral Home Inc., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. One mile north of Maple Rd., just passed Klein (Same location as Dengler Roberts Perna). Wednesday 10 AM- 12 at which time a funeral service will take place.