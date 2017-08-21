FIEDEROWICZ, Richard R. Jr.

FIEDEROWICZ - Richard R. Jr. August 19, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 42 years to Celina (nee Parciak) Fiederowicz; loving son of Richard R. Sr. and the late Florence Fiederowicz; dear brother of Diane Fiederowicz, Karen (Armando) Russi and Sharon Fiederowicz; brother-in-law of Eva (John) Sobczyk, Teresa Parciak, Halina (Marian) Mistrzak, John (Cathy) Parciak, Bernie (Frits) Geris, Michael (Bonnie) Parciak and the late Roman Parciak, Sofia Parciak and Martha (Sandy) Innes; also survived by his cherished nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral Services commencing Wednesday at 9:30AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) and at 10AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com.