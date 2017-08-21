Cuomo bringing 'infrastructure' news to Grand Island

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo plans to make an "important infrastructure/tourism announcement" Tuesday morning at the base of the South Grand Island Bridge.

State and local officials declined Monday to comment or speculate on what Cuomo will say. But after years of dealing with traffic and tolls, residents are hoping the governor offers some relief.

Efforts to transform the 80-year-old toll barriers into an automatic/cashless tolling system have been moving forward, according to those involved in the issue.

The cashless tolling system was recently put in place downstate at the former Tappan Zee Bridge.

A grassroots efforts led by Brian Michel established the WNY for Grand Island Toll Barrier Removal, a citizen movement which has garnered 7,500 signatures via social media.