MYERS, Ronald C.

MYERS - Ronald C. Age 84, of Springville, died August 14, 2017. Brother of Mary Thomson of Springville and Ken Myers of Hamburg. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: C. Guy and Elsie Myers, and a brother-in-law: Gail Thomson. There will be no prior visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.