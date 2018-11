MORAN, Jeanette G. (Greatorex)

August 16, 2017, wife of the late Carl Scherer and Raymond Moran; dear mother of Alan (Diane) Scherer; pre-deceased by three sisters & one brother. No prior visitation. No services will be held. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205.