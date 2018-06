MILLER, KENNETH R.

MILLER - Kenneth R. July 16, 2017 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest cousin of William (Patricia) Mank and Sandra (late James) Love. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 22 at the Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Buffalo Rd., at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com