KOSS, Shirley (Pixley)

KOSS - Shirley (nee Pixley)

Of Akron, passed away on August 15, 2017. Born on April 7, 1934. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Koss. Shirley is survived by two sons, Joseph, Jr. (Emily) Koss and Brian (Peggy) Koss; her daughters, Mary (Wayne) Childs and Jean (Patrick) Rost; eleven grandchildren: four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Teresa's 5771 Buell Street Akron (Please assemble at church) with a burial to follow at St. Teresa's Cemetery. Visit rossakron.com