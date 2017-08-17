'Sorry, Buffalo': When concert fans got their hearts broken

Katy Perry broke a lot of hearts in Buffalo Thursday when she announced that her concert scheduled for Sept. 16 would be canceled.

But it's not like those hearts haven't been broken before.

The list of acts that had planned to stop in Western New York and either bailed for good or deferred for another day is long. Here are some of our greatest misses.

Justin Timberlake (2014)

Timberlake, who was scheduled to play before a sold-out First Niagara Center on Feb. 22, 2014, postponed the show the day before until July 9. The Buffalo date was moved due to the postponement of a New York City concert which had the former 'NSync frontman performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

According to Timberlake’s website, none of his performances were scheduled for three consecutive nights. But as disappointed as his fans were, they were thrilled with the apology he gave them on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, and with the show he delivered – as promised – on July 9.

*****

Led Zeppelin (1980)

By the end of the year, rock fans would remember 1980 as the year John Lennon was gunned down near his home in New York City. But tragedy had already struck a few months earlier when Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham died. His death led to the cancellation of the band's planned North American tour, which was to include a Nov. 1 stop at Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo.

*****

Tragically Hip (2013)

The Tragically Hip is the Crystal Beach Amusement Park of pop music: Canadian, but beloved by Buffalo. So the band's planned appearance at the Outer Harbor in July of 2013 was one of the most eagerly anticipated music events of that summer. And the band tried to deliver. God knows it tried. But a rainstorm that anyone who was there will never forget forced Gord Downie and the boys to call it a night early. Downie broke the bad news to a crowd estimated at 12,000 and told them to exit the show.

“Let’s do it nice and orderly; slow, cool fashion,” he said. “We’ll all get safe and take a shower, and this will all be some strange dream.” Downie promised The Hip would return and two weeks later, it did, delivering a set that News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers called "a dream one for hard-core fans, offering a perfect balance between new songs and revered classics from its 25-year-long catalog."

*****

Meghan Trainor (2015)

The singer who is "All About That Bass" was supposed to be one of the highlights of the 2015 Erie County Fair. But vocal cord problems that plagued her tour that year led to her decision to cancel this and other shows.

*****

Kelly Clarkson (2013)

Miers may have said it best in his description of the original American Idol's cancellation in in 2013: "After asking fans to line up for 24 hours at the new Microsoft store at the Walden Galleria to attend a special show at the Flickinger Center in November, Kelly Clarkson begged off because of 'illness.' (It turned out to be the kind of 'illness' that lasts nine months and results in a baby.)"

Clarkson was indeed pregnant. The show was rescheduled for a date following the birth of her child and held the following year at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

*****

Billy Joel/Elton John (2009)

This show seemed to be cursed. The concert was originally scheduled for July 24 at in HSBC Arena but was postponed the day of the show because Joel reportedly had "flulike symptoms."

Later, spokesmen said he was suffering from exhaustion. Subsequent shows in other cities were also postponed. The concert was rescheduled for Dec. 4 but was postponed again, this time because John was hospitalized in London for treatment of flu symptoms and an E. coli bacterial infection.

The show finally came off on March 9, 2010, but Miers' less than glowing review became part of the story: His review drew the largest mail response to The News of any pop music review in many years -- more than 250 e-mails and several more handwritten letters.

*****

Roger Williams (2011)

It can be easy to question whether an artist is being completely honest about a show's cancellation. That was not the case with this concert, scheduled for Dec. 13, 2011, in the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. The news release announcing the cancellation made that clear: "The Roger Williams Christmas Show ... has been canceled due to the death of Mr. Williams." The virtuoso pianist died of cancer at the age of 87.

