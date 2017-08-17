Joe Biagini works on his delivery, and his boy band references, in Buffalo

It may have been a record for most references of 1990s era boy bands in the 30-year history of the Coca-Cola Field clubhouse.

That's what happened when Joe Biagini stepped into the media interview room. He started talking about getting his delivery in sync, then went on a tangent about the band NSYNC, later attempting to work in Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees.

By the end of the interview, no one really knew what happened.

But there are a few things clear: Biagini needs to work on his delivery, it's getting better, and he's happy for the opportunity to work on it at the Triple-A level.

Biagini was optioned to the Bisons after spending the bulk of the season, and all of last season, with the Toronto Blue Jays.

A full-time reliever in 2016, injuries created an opportunity for Biagini to enter the starting rotation. But he's had to adjust from pitching as a reliever, where he was comfortable in the stretch, to finding some comfort pitching from a windup.

He felt he made progress Thursday afternoon, throwing four scoreless innings in his third start with the Bisons, a no-decision in the Herd's 4-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians. He threw 73 pitches, 45 for strikes, as his pitch count continues to increase along with his comfort with his delivery.

"I think that for me, the windup has been something that I've kind of been looking forward to doing," Biagini said. "I hadn't done that for a couple years pretty much for the most part, besides spring training. I think the key with that is to find that transition between the stretch and windup in terms of making it more fluid, making it more efficient. You know, not feeling like you're a different pitcher when you're pitching from the stretch and the windup. I think that contributes to just the flow of the game, your efficiency of your pitches."

On Thursday he struggled, but battled, through a 27-pitch second inning. With two outs he gave up a hit, then threw a wild pitch that moved the runner to second. Biagini then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases, both on full counts. But he got an easy groundout, getting out of the inning unscathed with the exception of his pitch count.

"I thought the ball was really coming out of his hand really good," Bisons manager Bobby Meacham said. "Looked a little bit like ( Blue Jays starter Aaron) Sanchez when he was here. The results and the numbers weren't the same but the ball was coming out of his hand really good and you could see he felt comfortable and was driving the ball down in the zone early."

Biagini solely pitched out of the bullpen in 2016, the year he made his major league debut. Last season he pitched in 60 games, going 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA.

He started 2017 in the Blue Jays bullpen, but injuries forced him into the starting rotation on May 7. His next 11 games were starts, where he went 2-7 with a 5.60 earned run average. He was back in his reliever role on July 8, but as Sanchez continues to deal with blisters, the Blue Jays may need Biagini back in the rotation.

Which is why he's in Buffalo.

The Blue Jays optioned Biagini to the Bisons on Aug. 4, but the 27-year-old native of Redwood City, Calif., didn't see it as a demotion. He saw it as an opportunity to work on his delivery and to stretch out his pitch count so he could be effective as a starter for the Blue Jays.

"The first time I got to lengthen out to start, I remained in the big leagues which I think is pretty rare for someone to get to do that," Biagini said. "Which I appreciated, but I also understand what's required of someone in this process. I think that was kind of like an 'OK, just try to keep pitching the way you're pitching and just learn on the fly and be efficient and try to make it work as best you can.'

"I really appreciate what the organization is doing for me. They're giving me time and the flexibility to work through the stuff, not feel rushed, not increase the pitch count so quickly so it doesn't put pressure on my arm. I appreciate the freedom to be able to come here, to work on my stuff, to try and get it in sync, I already said that, and then take it to the backstreets and then hopefully even when it's 98 degrees, that's another one. Are there any others?"

Perhaps after his next outing he can link Boyz II Men to baseball life.