McCORMICK, Eleanore F. (Winiecki)

July 21, 2017, at age 88, beloved wife of the late Robert J. McCormick; devoted mother of Paul (Laura) Krzemien, Robert H. McCormick, Ann (Douglas) Kern and the late Daniel (Sara) Krzemien; loving grandmother of Alixandra Krzemien, Peter Kern, Danielle Krzemien and Elizabeth Kern; dear sister of the late Florence Andrzejewski. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 5th at 9:30 AM from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Baker Victory Services, 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 or Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com