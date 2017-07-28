Editorial: Bits and pieces from the news

How Can You Not Smile, Part I: Here’s policing that makes a difference. When Officer Patrick McDonald finished with a call, he noticed a group of children playing football on a Buffalo street. He approached the youngsters not with threats or intimidation, but with an offer to join in, which he did, even joking about being “robbed.”

With that, he made friends of kids who have now had planted in them a positive vision of police that could pay dividends in years to come. Very cool.

…

How Can You Not Smile, Part II: What’s funnier than dogs who love riding with their people on motor scooters? Brad, a 1-year-old bichon frise and poodle mix, and Nugget, a 3-year-old silky terrier, were appropriately doubtful when Donna and Dennis McGuire first put them on the scooters. But, safely harnessed in, they quickly came to love it. So do the Buffalonians who watch the parade passing by. And, really, who can resist a dog in goggles?

…

Less heartening was President Trump’s politicizing of the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. Presidents are traditionally invited to the event, but they talk about matters appropriate to Scouts: duty, honor, kindness.

Instead, Trump treated it as another political rally, prompting the Scouts’ national leader to apologize. Among those offended was Benjamin Pontz, an Eagle Scout from Pennsylvania who made his dismay clear in a submission appearing in Lancaster Online. It’s worth reading.