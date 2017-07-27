Owner of Dockside Village apartments plans expansion onto Transit Road

The developer of the Dockside Village apartment complex in East Amherst is planning an expansion onto Transit Road.

Rane Property Management plans to construct two buildings at 10800 Transit Road, just north of the Dockside Parkway entrance into the development.

The first building would have offices or retail on the first floor and eight fully furnished, extended-stay apartments on the second floor, said Anthony Cutaia, Rane's president.

A three-story building, located on the rear of the 2.9 acres, would have 22 standard apartments, Cutaia said. The portion closest to Transit would require rezoning from suburban agriculture to general business, and the portion in the rear would require rezoning to multifamily residential. The Amherst Planning Board could take up the request in August.

Dockside Village now is building out its third and final phase of 244 units within the complex. Counting the 30 units in the Transit expansion, the complex would have 554 units total.