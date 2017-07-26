First team All-WNY pick and UB commit Myers transferring to West Seneca West

Word of quarterback Matt Myers throwing passes for West Seneca West during a 7-on-7 tournament at Lancaster High School on Tuesday made the rounds on social media.

It's something that the University at Buffalo commit will be doing with regularity this football season as the 2016 first team All-Western New York selection announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he is transferring from Bishop Timon-St. Jude to West Seneca West.

Myers told the News in a direct message that going to West offers a better situation for him. He also said the uncertainty regarding whether Timon would play this season also factored into his decision -- although new coach and athletic director Joe Licata said after the announcement Timon plans to field a varsity team.

"This has nothing to do with the new coaching staff," Myers said in his tweet. "Joe Licata is one of my trainers and is a great guy and I wish him and Timon the best of luck.

"Making this decision was tough but I chose what was best for me and my family. Can't wait to be back to finish what we started and chase after that ring."

In eight games last season, Myers completed 110-of-193 passes for 1,342, rushed 96 times for 830 yards and 12 TDs. He averaged 44-yards per punt.

While losing a talent like Myers is tough, Licata supports his decision.

"I support him completely," Licata said. "I was a Matt Myers fan before anything at Timon. I think he's a great kid with a bright future and Joe Licata will always be a Matt Myers fan."

Licata, the former Williamsville South and University at Buffalo star quarterback, was hired as athletic director and football coach at Timon two weeks ago after Charlie Comerford stepped down from both posts last month.

The plan for Timon to play varsity is good news for green and gold fans, but losing one of the top quarterbacks in the area in Myers is a tough break.

Two of Timon's top players also transferred prior to the Licata hire -- two-time first team All-WNY lineman Jeremiah Sanders (South Park) and junior receiver Juston Johnson (still to be determined).

Myers is no stranger to West Seneca West, which went 4-5 last season. That's where his scholastic career started as he played for the Indians' junior varsity team as a freshman.

He then transferred to Timon, where he starred in a starting role the past two seasons in the rugged Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association.

Myers is hungry to get after it with West Seneca West but remains appreciative for the opportunity he had at Timon.

"Going to Timon was something special and I'll cherish that forever," he said. "I want to thank Timon for the past three years and everything they've done for me."