Breast cancer walk Saturday ends with a Bisons game

The Breast Cancer Network of Western New York will host its first annual Strike Out Breast Cancer Walk & Ballgame Saturday.

The event will start with a pre-game party at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of WNY Imaging Group, 144 Genesee St.; it will be followed by a 1-mile awareness walk to Coca-Cola Field, where participants can enjoy the evening’s Buffalo Bisons baseball game.

All survivors will receive a free ticket to the Bisons game, courtesy of the team.

“Unfortunately, too many women in WNY are impacted by breast cancer. Our organization works to support these women by providing programming that can help them from diagnosis to survivorship,” said Rob Jones, executive director of the network. “We are hosting this walk to raise awareness of all the support we have to offer and to raise funds that enable our programming. We’ve collaborated with a number of local businesses that are supporting the walk and we are really hoping to make this an annual family-friendly event that Western New Yorkers can get involved with and support a great cause.”

Register or find out how to become involved with Strike Out Breast Cancer at bcnwny.org/strike-breast-cancer-walk. The network also seeks sponsors, day-of volunteers and basket raffle donations for this event. If you can help or have questions, call 706-0060.

[RELATED STORY: WNY Breast Cancer Network leads by example]

The Breast Cancer Network, based in Depew, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education, support and advocacy for breast cancer patients and survivors. It offers a full schedule of support groups, exercise classes, education programs and outreach for newly diagnosed patients. For more information, visit the website, email rob@bcnwny.org or call 359-1811.

email: refresh@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh