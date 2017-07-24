Share this article

print logo
The blown engine house at Bethlehem Steel. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Virtual reality tour: Inside the Bethlehem Steel blown engine house

| Published | Updated

Fifty years ago, the manufacturing giant that bought Lackawanna Steel produced millions of tons of steel a year, employed 22,000 workers and supported entire cities. “Help Wanted” posters papered the complex. The legacy: hollowed-out buildings, piles of brick and broken glass and tall trees that grow in places that once would have withered a blade of grass.

Here's a look at the remains of the old blown engine house at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. This video is best viewed using Google Cardboard, but you can also view it on your mobile device (move your phone to change your view) or desktop computer (click and drag to change your view).

Erie County is betting big on Bethlehem Steel

Story topics:

Sara Meehan – Sara Paulson Meehan is the digital news editor for The Buffalo News. A former copy editor, she has been with The News since 2005.
There are no comments - be the first to comment