Virtual reality tour: Inside the Bethlehem Steel blown engine house

Fifty years ago, the manufacturing giant that bought Lackawanna Steel produced millions of tons of steel a year, employed 22,000 workers and supported entire cities. “Help Wanted” posters papered the complex. The legacy: hollowed-out buildings, piles of brick and broken glass and tall trees that grow in places that once would have withered a blade of grass.

Here's a look at the remains of the old blown engine house at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. This video is best viewed using Google Cardboard, but you can also view it on your mobile device (move your phone to change your view) or desktop computer (click and drag to change your view).