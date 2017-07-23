LEHNIS, Lester E.

LEHNIS - Lester E. July 21, 2017, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of Diane (nee Woodruff); loving father of Michael (Mary) Lehnis, Robert Lehnis, Lisa Brisley, Jean Bennett, Christine (David) Gerace, David (Dawn) Bennett and Melanie (Adela) Foster; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Dorothy (Fred) Gernold and was predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wooodfh.com.