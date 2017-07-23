BRUCE, James R. Sr.

BRUCE - James R. Sr. Of Buffalo, NY, July 11, 2017, beloved father of Mikel J. (Jennifer), Christopher A. (Delia Quiros) and James R. (Maureen) Bruce Jr.; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; brother of Robert J. Bruce; former husband of Carole F. (Richard Sherrill) Bellanca; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass Thursday at St. John the Baptist RC Church,1085 Englewood Ave. at Highland Pkwy., Kenmore at 10:45 AM. Assemble at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com