BATTAGLIA, JoAnn (Salem)

July 22, 2017, devoted mother of Robert Battaglia of Elma, NY and Richard Battaglia of Lakewood, FL and their families; muched loved brothers, the late Dr. Manny Salem of Laguna Beach, CA and Dr. Dick Salem of Buffalo, NY. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood & Belmont Aves.) Saturday, July 29th at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com