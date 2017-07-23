Rescue crews respond after man is injured jumping from Akron Falls

A man was severely injured after jumping from the top of Akron Falls on Sunday, according to the Akron Fire Company.

At around 4:50 p.m., Akron EMS responded to the Upper Falls parking lot off of Skyline Drive, where the man's friends had brought him after the accident. Swimming is not permitted in Akron Falls Park, which surrounds a section of Murder Creek, a tributary of Tonawanda Creek.

Further details were unavailable Sunday night.