ELDRED, Francis H.

ELDRED - Francis H. Of Akron, NY, passed away on July 19, 2017, survived by his wife Lucille (Redman) Eldred; two sons Francis "Butch" (Lorene) Eldred and Mike (Linda) Eldred; two daughters Linda (Brian) Wight and Rita (Chuck) Powell, as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A brother, Jimmy (Mary) Eldred, sisters Joann (Bill) Oakes, Nancy (Norm) Emerling and Beverly Summe, sister-in-law Lois Eldred also survive him. A brother, Robert Eldred, predeceases Francis.

Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, 10 Eckerson Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 24 at 11 AM.