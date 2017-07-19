SIULC, Loretta M. (Mazur)

July 17, 2017, of Depew, NY, age 90, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Siulc; dearest mother of Evelyn Spadinger, Raymond Siulc and Suzanne McFayden; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-7 PM at MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 8:15 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45430. Mrs. Siulc was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and Golden Agers at Queen of Martyrs Church and the Rosary Apostolate at St. Barnabas and Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Churches. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com