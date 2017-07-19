Preservationist identifies three areas to save on Medical Campus

One of Buffalo's most vocal historic preservationists is concerned about saving structures in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus neighborhood as development expands beyond the campus boundaries.

Timothy Tielman, agitated by the demolition in late June of a manufacturing office building believed to be designed by architect E.B. Green, has heightened concern about other pockets of the campus where properties are being gobbled up by developers for new projects or housing.

"They're creating a suburban office park and 'clean up' the neighborhood through clearance," he said, likening his concern to what he said happened to the neighborhood surrounding the Cleveland Clinic.

He cited three key properties to save:

The Meidenbauer house/former doctor's practice on High Street that is owned by the city.

The remaining 19th century buildings at the Osmose site at Best and Ellicott streets linked to Green. BNMC owns the property that has been identified for a possible second incubator site on the campus.

The High Street corridor, a block east of the campus in the Fruit Belt neighborhood, which he says needs saving. "We need built up residential areas and contiguous retail and commercial spaces," he said. Included in that area is the dilapidated Meidenbauer residence, the Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church dating to 1875 at High and Mulberry streets, and the High Street Deli at Maple and High streets.

The 19th century cottage homes in the Fruit Belt are at risk because of development that creeps past the traditional campus boundary of Michigan Avenue, he said.

"We're worried about them right now," Tielman said. "Although we see big, shiny buildings going up, they are an actual agent of residential decline."