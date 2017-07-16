PAYNE, Marcyann C. (Kaminski)

Entered into her new life January 14, 2017, dear mother of Thomas, David, Kristen and the late Mark (Jang Me Grezlak) Zimmermann; loving Grandmaw of Austin Parsons; daughter of the late Ignatz "Jim" and Louise Kaminski; sister of James (late Judy), John (Kathy) Kaminski and the late Alice Gern; fond friend of John Ferrentino and the late Lucille Cullen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 24, 10-11:15 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1629 Electric Ave, Lackawanna (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel) followed by prayers at 11:15 and Queen of Angels Church at 11:30 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Marcyann was a member of the parish Altar Rosary Society and Choir. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com