KRYCIA, Helen A. (Gorecki)

Of East Eden, NY, July 13, 2017, beloved wife of the late Walter Krycia; loving mother of Walter Jr., Carol (John) Kurbacki, Paul (Cheryl), Kathleen Krycia, Sharon (Roger) Reilly, Thomas Krycia and Anne Harvey; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Mary Oratory, East Eden, Tuesday, 10 AM. Assemble at church. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.