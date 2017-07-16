Attempt to steal Buffalo woman's car goes awry

An apparent effort to steal a car in an East Side driveway ended with the car crashing into the owner's garage door, Buffalo police said Sunday.

A woman on John Paul Court reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that she heard a loud crash and came outside to find that her 2010 Ford Taurus had been crashed into the garage door. Another auto, parked inside the garage, was damaged by the garage door falling on it.

The woman said she belatedly realized she had dropped her car keys, which were used by the would-be thief in trying to steal the car.

A witness saw two men saw two men fleeing the scene, heading west on William Street. Police were not able to find them but did pick up two bicycles they apparently abandoned, Ferry-Fillmore District police said in a report.