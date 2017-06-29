BuffaloNews.com
Girls Lacrosse Camps at Nichols School
Caroline Mahoney, from Nardin, tries to catch a water balloon during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Caroline Mahoney from Nardin tries to catch a water balloon during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Caroline Mahoney from Nardin tries to catch a water balloon during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Michelle Messenger, right, and Sydney Patten, left, volley a small ball during a drill at the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Alice Mercer leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Alice Mercer leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Wendy Stone leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kaylin Morissette leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Wendy Stone leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Allison Daley leads a drill during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kaylin Morissette leads a drill during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Megan Heuther leads a drill during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Allison Daley leads a drill during the "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Athletes work on their skills during the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" at Nichols School in Buffalo Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Thursday, January 11, 2018
Nichols High school hosted the "Next Level Lax Advanced Girls Lacrosse Camp" and "Between the Pipes Girls Lacrosse Goalie Camp" with some of the best in the game.
