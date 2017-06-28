Police identify Buffalo man fatally shot Monday night

Buffalo police have identified the man fatally shot Monday night as Jequan Wilson, 18, of Buffalo.

Wilson was shot at about 10:50 p.m. near Daisy Place and Florida Street in the city's latest homicide, police said.

Wilson recently graduated from an alternative program in the Buffalo Public Schools, according to district officials.

Buffalo has had 27 homicides to date in 2017, although that statistic includes cases in which the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of a person's death was a homicide but the deaths are not counted by Buffalo police in the department's homicide statistics.