Public input sought on development along Metro Rail line

The public is invited to offer input on what kinds of development they'd like to see take place along the existing Metro Rail line in Buffalo and along the proposed expansion into the Northtowns at a workshop Wednesday on the University at Buffalo South Campus.

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority are hosting the forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hayes Hall, Room 403.

This is the second of three workshops held to refine plans for transit-oriented development near existing Metro stations in Buffalo and along the route of the planned extension into Amherst. Such development is typically a mix of housing, office and retail space.

To get to Hayes Hall, take Metro Bus or Rail to the University Station or park in one of the campus lots and go in through the front entrance and up to the fourth floor.