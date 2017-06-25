Students to weigh in on future of Central Terminal via essay contest

An essay contest asking students in grades six through 12 to imagine the future of the Central Terminal is being sponsored by retired teacher and longtime journalist Eva M. Doyle.

The contest asks students to share their suggestions for what should be done with the long-vacant terminal, including the question of what should happen to the people who live in the surrounding area.

The City of Buffalo and Empire State Development Corp. recently commissioned the Urban Land Institute to study what might be done with the East Side landmark.

For students who want to weigh in, each two-page, typed essay must follow the rules of punctuation and spelling.

Essays should be emailed to ewriter52@aol.com no later than July 15.

The first-place essay will win $75, $50 will be awarded for second place and $25 will be awarded for third place.

For more information, call 847-6010.