BOSSMAN, Gertrude A. (Kraft)

Of Clarence Center, NY, June 16, 2017, beloved wife of the late Richard; dearest mother of William (Kathryn) Ludtka; grandmother of Scott and Troy Ludtka; daughter of the late George and the late Ida (nee Felzman) Kraft. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME.