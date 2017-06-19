VOELKER, William J.

VOELKER - William J. June 17, 2017, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of the late Frances (Cimino) Voelker; dear father of the late William Richard (Janet) and the late Michael G. (Barbara) Voelker; loving grandfather of Patrick, Michael, Jill, Lisa, Joy and Andrea; survived by many great-grandchildren. No prior visitations. Private burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Silver Creek, NY at the convenience of the family. Mr. Voelker was a retiree of Republic Steel as a Fire Bricklayer, a Navy veteran of WWII and a member of Post #355 Sloan, NY. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.